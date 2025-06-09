Seatrade Maritime Middle East is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

The event that drives progress in the maritime industry.

11 – 13 May 2027. 

Under the patronage of:
Strategic Partner:
As part of:

Event highlights

Day 1 Highlights

Day 2 Highlights

2025 Featured Speakers:

K D Adamson
Maritime Futurist

Nabil Ben Soussia
Group COO, President Asia, Middle East
IEC

Rania Tadros
Partner and Global Head of Maritime and Offshore
Stephenson Harwood

Fazel A. Fazelbhoy
CEO
Synergy Offshore FZ LLE 

Explore This Year's Event Agenda

Debates & Thought Leadership

The Big Debate – AI’s impact on safety and operations

Deep Dive into Logistics – Keynotes from maritime futurist K.D. Adamson

Special Focus & Networking

Focus Sessions – Offshore operations, bunkering, and talent retention

Seatrade Maritime News 20Under40 – Finalists revealed

Key Discussions

Emirates Shipping Association Congress – Shaping the region’s maritime future

Emirates Maritime Law Association Focus – Insights into legal frameworks

Mission to Seafarers Happiness Index – Exploring post-pandemic seafarer well-being

Join the conversation and be part of the event that drives progress in maritime and logistics.

Join us when we return from 11 - 13 May in 2027.

Who are our 2025 Exhibitors?

With exhibitors from across the globe, we have the right companies to suit your business needs.

What to expect this May

7,500+

Attendees

90+

Countries Represented

150+

Speakers

150+

Exhibitors

Ready to join the conversation?

Don't miss the must-attend event for maritime professionals

Platinum & Registration Sponsor

Conference Sponsor

Silver Sponsors

Our 2025 Supporting Organisations

Our 2025 Media Partners

Key Media Partner

In Association With

Regional Maritime Media Partner

Official Media Partners

About

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East is the must-attend event for maritime and logistics professionals in the Middle East.

#SMLME

Opening Dates

11 - 13 May 2027

Venue
Za'abeel Hall 5 & 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE

Quick Links

> Home
Register Your Interest
> Press Center
> Sustainability

Get in Touch

Arshed Hussain - Regional Sales Manager - MENA
Email Arshed

Desi Zlatkova - Event Manager
Email Desi

